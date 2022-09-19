The post ETHPoW Suffers Replay Attack, Sheds More Than 35% appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide

On Sunday, a cybersecurity firm BlockSec alerted about an issue stating that the Ethereum proof-of-work blockchain faced a replay exploit when an attacker managed to extract an extra 200 ETHW tokens after replaying a message from the proof-of-stake chain on ETHPoW. The exploiter transferred 200 WETH through the Omni bridge of the Gnosis chain, then replayed the same message to get an extra 200 ETHW. To this, the ETHPoW blockchain developer team said that the attack exploited the bridge’s contract vulnerability, not their blockchain itself. The development team added that it has been attempting to reach Omni Bridge since Saturday in order to warn them of the risk. Omni Bridge did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The token has fallen over 35% following the news of the exploit Sunday morning.