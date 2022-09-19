Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Binance Payment

Five-star hotel Palazzo Versace Dubai has started accepting cryptocurrencies as payment for stay, dining, and spa services.

Guests can use BTC, ETH, and BNB to pay their bills, which will be processed through the Binance payment gateway.

Palazzo Versace to Accept Crypto Payment

The 146-room ultra-luxury property ln Jaddaf Waterfront will also accept crypto payments for merchandise, mainly gifts and vouchers, on its e-commerce platforms, it said in a PR.

“Palazzo Versace’s ability to now accept payments in virtual assets is a reflection of how the hospitality industry in Dubai is at the forefront of innovation as we move into a more digital world.

Payments are just the beginning and we look forward to building on this partnership together,” Nadeem Ladki, head of Business Development for Binance in the MENA region, said on the development.

Ukrainian Superstore Chain to Accept Crypto

In a similar development, Ukrainian retailer Varus, which has over 100 superstores in the country, will now accept cryptocurrency payments through Binance Pay.

This makes Varus the first supermarket in Europe to accept Binance Pay. Customers can buy food and groceries through payments in cryptocurrencies in nine Ukrainian cities – Kyiv, Dnipro, Kamianske, Brovary, Nikopol, Vyshhorod, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, and Pavlograd.

Last month, CryptoPotato reported that two of Ukraine’s largest tech retailers, Techno Їzhak and Stylus, will allow their customers to pay through bitcoin at their 100-plus stores.

Crypto Payments in Other Countries

In recent months, there were quite a few notable events of crypto adoption by stores and other commercial establishments.

In June, Swiss Luxury watchmaker Hublot launched a limited collection of 200 watches called Big Bang Unico Essential Grey. These watches were made available only at Hubolt’s US e-Boutique platform, where customers can pay in cryptocurrencies. The company will use BitPay to process the crypto payments.

Similarly, Prague’s iconic Tram Line number 42, now used to take tourists on a sightseeing trip around the capital city, allowed them to pay in crypto.

A month earlier, the soccer team RCD Espanyol became the first Spanish Club to let fans buy tickets by paying in cryptocurrencies. The club has partnered with Crypto Snack to help it with crypto payments.

The post Dubai 5-Star Hotel and Ukrainian Superstore Chain Embrace Crypto Payments appeared first on CryptoPotato.