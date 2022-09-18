copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-18)
Binance
2022-09-18 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.95T, down by -2.20% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,561 and $20,151 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,727, down by -1.42%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HARD, QUICK, and SANTOS, up by 45%, 17%, and 7%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The US Department of Justice Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime
- SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws
- Where Did Ethereum Miners Migrate to Post Merge?
- US Sanctions IRGC-Affiliated Hackers on Ransomware Charges
- Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world
- A total of 25 million APE tokens are to be unlocked by the ApeCoin Treasury for “launch contributors”
- Animoca Brands Acquires WePlay Media, Developer of MotoGP Championship Quest
- Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8287 (-8.83%)
- ETH: $1380.92 (-5.73%)
- BNB: $272.8 (-2.15%)
- XRP: $0.3966 (+6.30%)
- ADA: $0.4674 (-3.19%)
- SOL: $32.42 (-2.55%)
- DOGE: $0.05985 (-3.00%)
- DOT: $6.78 (-4.64%)
- MATIC: $0.794 (-3.31%)
- SHIB: $0.00001147 (-2.96%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- HARD/BUSD (+45%)
- QUICK/BUSD (+17%)
- SANTOS/BUSD (+7%)
View full text