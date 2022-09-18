copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-18)
Binance
2022-09-18 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,718 and $20,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,813, down by -0.73%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HARD, SNM, and APE, up by 34%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- The US Department of Justice Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime
- SEC, Ripple Call for Immediate Ruling in Suit Over Whether XRP Sales Violated Securities Laws
- Where Did Ethereum Miners Migrate to Post Merge?
- US Sanctions IRGC-Affiliated Hackers on Ransomware Charges
- Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world
- A total of 25 million APE tokens are to be unlocked by the ApeCoin Treasury for “launch contributors”
- Animoca Brands Acquires WePlay Media, Developer of MotoGP Championship Quest
- Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
- ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.9091 (-6.36%)
- ETH: $1417.3 (-1.88%)
- BNB: $275.1 (-0.86%)
- XRP: $0.3814 (+2.83%)
- ADA: $0.4691 (-2.49%)
- SOL: $32.89 (-1.23%)
- DOGE: $0.06051 (-2.84%)
- DOT: $6.81 (-3.81%)
- MATIC: $0.807 (-2.11%)
- SHIB: $0.00001158 (-2.28%)
Top gainers on Binance:
