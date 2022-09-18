Binance Market Update (2022-09-18)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.92% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,718 and $20,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,813, down by -0.73%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include HARD , SNM , and APE , up by 34%, 19%, and 13%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: