The US Department of Justice Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

The US Department of Justice Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-18 14:10
The Department of Justice (DOJ) of the United States created a unit consisting of over 150 federal prosecutors whose goal will be to combat cryptocurrency-related criminal activities. In addition, the government plans to introduce a set of regulatory frameworks that should aid the development of the local digital asset sector.
Earlier this year, the DOJ established another division, called “National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team” and appointed cybersecurity prosecutor – Eun Young Choi – as its head.

Focusing Deeper on Crypto Frauds

In a recent interview for The Wall Street Journal, the DOJ revealed its determination to limit the usage of cryptocurrencies in crimes such as money laundering and terrorism financing. As such, it formed a unit of federal prosecutors named “The Digital Asset Coordinators Network.” The specialists are expected to employ their expertise to identify and prevent such illicit activities.
Eun Young Choi – the first Director of the previously established “National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team” – argued that digital assets have become increasingly popular among wrongdoers and, thus, focusing on the matter is of great importance.
“Digital-asset crimes are truly multidisciplinary. They are cross-border, complex, and challenging investigations, and they require a certain level of competency,” she added.
Apart from hunting down crypto scammers and bringing them to justice, the newly-introduced division will educate other government officials on arising problems in the sector, such as taxation and environmental issues.
At the beginning of 2022, the DOJ created the aforementioned “National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team” to cope with fraudulent cryptocurrency schemes and, more specifically, cybercriminals from Iran and North Korea. In February, the Department announced Choi as the unit’s leader, who commented:
“We’re trying to centralize so that we’re a one-stop shop of all the subject matter experts within the department.”

DOJ vs. Crypto Criminals

It is worth noting that the establishment of the “National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team” has positively impacted the operations of the Department of Justice against cryptocurrency criminals.
In April, law enforcement agents confiscated around $34 million worth of digital assets from a Dark Web hacker. The latter is a South Florida resident who used an online pseudonym to sell more than 100,000 illicit items across the marketplace in exchange for cryptocurrencies.
A joint investigation between multiple federal, state, and local authorities identified the wrongdoer and seized 919.3 ETH, 643 BTC, 640 BTG, 640 BCH, and 640 BSV from him, which marked one of the largest confiscations of digital assets ever executed by the American authorities.
A month later, the DOJ accused the CEO and co-founder of Mining Capital Coin (MCC) – Luiz Capuci Jr. – of running a $62 million crypto pyramid scheme. The alleged criminal promised great rewards to users of his platform but, in exchange, used their funds to purchase luxury items for himself, such as a Lamborghini, Porsche, and Ferrari. Capuci could face a maximum penalty of 45 years in prison if found guilty.
The post The US DoJ Established a Unit of Prosecutors to Limit Crypto Crime appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text