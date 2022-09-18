copy link
create picture
more
Binance Market Update (2022-09-18)
Binance
2022-09-18 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.98T, up by 1.16% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,749 and $20,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,055, up by 0.89%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include SNM, PHB, and APE, up by 25%, 19%, and 15%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Where Did Ethereum Miners Migrate to Post Merge?
- US Sanctions IRGC-Affiliated Hackers on Ransomware Charges
- Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world
- A total of 25 million APE tokens are to be unlocked by the ApeCoin Treasury for “launch contributors”
- Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis
- ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History
- Ukrainian Supermarket Chain to Accept Crypto Payment Via Binance
- New DOJ Crypto Report Laser-Focused on Law Enforcement’s Role in Biden’s Crypto Framework
- Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
- Adobe’s Figma Acquisition Might Boost Visual NFT Initiatives
- XRP Lawsuit: What Next After Summary Judgment Approval?
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.0042 (-5.20%)
- ETH: $1455.83 (+1.50%)
- BNB: $278.4 (+0.47%)
- XRP: $0.3871 (+11.04%)
- ADA: $0.4867 (+2.66%)
- SOL: $33.78 (+2.67%)
- DOGE: $0.06146 (+1.15%)
- DOT: $7 (-0.43%)
- MATIC: $0.8291 (+1.72%)
- SHIB: $0.00001187 (+1.11%)
Top gainers on Binance:
View full text