Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world

Jerry Christopher - Today NFT News
2022-09-17 21:17
SNEAK PEEK
  • Sandbox on Thursday revealed its new plan to roll out its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse.”
  • The new project, Dubaiverse, will be based on Sandbox’s Hong Kong “Mega City.”
  • The Khaleej Times will be The Dubaiverse’s local news partner.
During the 62nd edition of the True Global Ventures Conference that was held on Thursday, Sandbox, a division of Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands Corp. Ltd, revealed that Sandbox is all set to roll out its Hong Kong metaverse strategy to a new market in Dubai, launching a “Dubaiverse.”
The Dubai-themed metaverse by Animoca Brand will be based on Sandbox’s Hong Kong “Mega City,” a virtual cultural hub and gaming metaverse centered on the Asian financial capital of Hong Kong.
Animoca said that the Dubaiverse will be designed through local collaborations, a similar idea to that which was used in Hong Kong. By doing so, the Hong Kong-based blockchain game specialist will collaborate with businesses in the entertainment, banking, real estate, acting, and gaming sectors.
As per the co-founder and chief operating officer (COO) of Sandbox Paris, Sebastien Borget, other location-based metaverses are being developed for Singapore, Korea, and Turkey.
With Animoca Brands confirming that Dubai’s cryptocurrency regulator, Virtual Assets Regulatory Authority (VARA), was the first client to purchase real estate on the Dubaiverse virtual map, the project has attracted a one-of-a-kind alliance in the metaverse.
Borget added that it was a turning point, and as a result, other significant local partners and brands were attracted.
Digital trading company GCEX’s managing director for Dubai, Mehtap Onder, stated that their firm will also enter Animoca’s metaverse and provide virtual asset education in a way that has never been possible before.
It has also been confirmed that Khaleej Times will be The Dubaiverse’s local news partner, following a similar collaboration between Hong Kong’s Sandbox and the South China Morning Post.
Also, True Global Ventures, the company hosting the event, revealed that they have also invested a total of US$38 million in Animoca Brands.
The post Sandbox plans to introduce Metaverse in Dubai and other major cities across the world appeared first on Today NFT News.
View full text