ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ETH Merge Has Decreased World Electricity Usage By 0.2%, Making It The Biggest Decarbonization Event In History

Nick James - ZyCrypto
2022-09-17 19:51
It’s good news for the Ethereum community and the world as the network finalizes the execution of a merge to usher in the era of the Proof-of-Stake operating model instead of the old Proof-of-Work system that has been running the network for close to a decade.
According to an earlier Twitter post by Ethereum’s own Vitalik Buterin, the transition from PoW to PoS means that Ethereum has effected a 0.2% reduction in electricity consumption worldwide. From a local perspective, another post by another entity claimed that the Ethereum network had reduced its internal energy use by around 99.9%. That’s a huge step forward in making ETH one of the most environmentally-friendly cryptos.

PoW Vs PoS System

For clarification, it’s worth noting that the main difference between PoW and PoS is in the way users earn their rewards and the amount of energy used up during this process. PoW employs vast amounts of computing power to solve complex math problems to keep the hash rate high and the network secure. This uses a lot of electric energy in the process, which hasn’t impressed many people due to its environmental impact. The likes of Tesla’s Elon Musk have complained about Bitcoin because of its intensive energy consumption due to its PoW model.
On the other hand, PoS works by having users commit their assets in a stake pool. This method uses minimal energy resources, and it has become favoured by many. Many blockchain networks supporting various popular cryptos, including Cardano, operate under this model.

The ETH Market

While the Ethereum Merge has been awaited with great optimism, its full impact is yet to be realized. ETH is currently trading at around $1,439, with a 1% decrease over the last 24 hours and a 16% drop over the last seven days. However, this is expected to change for the better as the upgrade becomes familiar and more node operators update their systems.
View full text