Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis

Dimitar Dzhondzhorov - CryptoPotato
2022-09-17 20:10
Chainalysis’ recent report, called “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index,” revealed that digital asset adoption has slowed down in the past 12 months due to the crypto winter but remains above pre-bull market levels.
The leader from 2021 – Vietnam – was placed first again, while the Philippines and war-torn Ukraine followed shortly after. Interestingly, China (where the interest in bitcoin plunged significantly due to the crypto ban in 2021) re-entered the top 10.

The New Trends

After growing consistently since mid-2019, the cryptocurrency global adoption rate has cooled off, said Chainalysis in its recent research.
The entity applied its index methodology to 154 countries and estimated that Vietnam is again the world’s crypto adoption leader, with a score of 1.000. One reason for the country’s second consecutive win could be the significant interest in blockchain-based games in the South East Asian region.
Another Chainalysis study found that 21% of Vietnamese consumers have used or owned digital assets at one point during their lives. The first place goes to Nigeria, where 32% of the locals have transacted with bitcoin or altcoins.
Second place in “The 2022 Global Crypto Adoption Index” with a score of 0.753 belongs to the Philippines, while third is Ukraine with 0.694. The military conflict with Russia severely disrupted the Ukrainian economy, which could explain why some residents decided to interact with digital currencies instead of fiat.
Overall, the majority of nations in the top 20 list include lower-middle-income economies (Vietnam, the Philippines, Ukraine, Nigeria, Indonesia) and upper-middle-income ones (Brazil, Thailand, Argentina, Turkey).
Still, two high-income countries – the USA and the UK – have also found a place on the leaderboard and are respectively 5th and 17th.
It is worth noting that China has shown some improvement. Due to the total ban on everything crypto imposed by the domestic government last year, the nation was 13th in 2021, while in the past 12 months, it has climbed the ladder and is now 10th.

HODLers Remain Committed Despite the Market Plunge

In addition to the aforementioned figures, Chainalysis observed how the global cryptocurrency adoption rate has changed since Q2 2021. Back then, it was at its all-time high, prompted mainly by the rising prices of most digital assets.
After that period, the numbers moved in waves. When prices tumbled in Q3 2021, so did global crypto adoption, while in Q4, bitcoin and many other coins tapped new ATH, and logically consumers’ interest in the sector surged again.
So far, 2022 has not been that dynamic because of the bear market that has reigned for the bigger part of the year. Despite that negative trend, Chainalysis stated that global cryptocurrency adoption remains higher than pre-bull market levels from 2020.
Many HODLers do not find the downturn as a significant challenge and do not plan to sell their ownings, the entity concluded:
“Big, long-term cryptocurrency holders have continued to hold through the bear market, and so while their portfolios have lost value, those losses aren’t locked in yet because they haven’t sold— the on-chain data suggests those holders are optimistic the market will bounce back, which keeps market fundamentals relatively healthy.”
The post Vietnam Reaffirms Global Leadership in Crypto Adoption: Chainalysis appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text