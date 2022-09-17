copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-17)
Binance
2022-09-17 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 2.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,620 and $20,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,016, up by 2.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, DOCK, and CVP, up by 73%, 24%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ukrainian Supermarket Chain to Accept Crypto Payment Via Binance
- New DOJ Crypto Report Laser-Focused on Law Enforcement’s Role in Biden’s Crypto Framework
- Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News
- Adobe’s Figma Acquisition Might Boost Visual NFT Initiatives
- XRP Lawsuit: What Next After Summary Judgment Approval?
- El Salvador Likely to Default Due to Bitcoin Adoption But President Bukele Isn’t Giving Up
- Market Watch: Ripple Soars 8%, Bitcoin Dropped to Weekly Lows
- Financial Stability Regulators To Meet On Sept. 23rd Discussing Crypto Regulation
- European Central Bank Choses Five Companies To Test Use Cases For The Digital Euro
- Twitter Verified Scam Accounts Busted for Duping Investors During Ethereum Merge
- Two Sigma Ventures Raises $400M for Two Funds, Plans Crypto Investments
- Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal
- Cornered Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Permission To Sell Its $23 Million Stablecoin Stash
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.1049 (-1.95%)
- ETH: $1465.63 (+2.66%)
- BNB: $278.8 (+2.20%)
- XRP: $0.373 (+9.16%)
- ADA: $0.4828 (+4.62%)
- SOL: $33.28 (+3.61%)
- DOGE: $0.06169 (+3.40%)
- DOT: $7.12 (+4.40%)
- MATIC: $0.8212 (+2.20%)
- SHIB: $0.00001182 (+3.05%)
Top gainers on Binance:
