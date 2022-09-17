Binance Market Update (2022-09-17)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, up by 2.11% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,620 and $20,189 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,016, up by 2.01%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT , DOCK , and CVP , up by 73%, 24%, and 19%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: