Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Stablecoin Holdings

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Stablecoin Holdings

Jana Serfontein - CryptoDaily
2022-09-17 13:41
Bankrupt cryptocurrency lending firm Celsius Network has filed an application to the court for authorization to sell its stablecoin holdings in a bid to generate liquidity to continue its daily operations.
Celsius Network, which is currently in Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceeding before the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York has asked the court for permission to sell its stablecoin holdings. It is believed that Celsius holds 11 different stablecoins, amounting to approximately $23 million. If the motion is approved by presiding Judge Martin Glenn, the chief U.S. bankruptcy judge, the proceeding of the sale would go toward funding the firm’s operations “without court or creditor oversight.” Paying back its creditors is an entirely separate ongoing legal process, but the firm’s filings argue that it is in everybody’s interest for Celsius to monetize on its stablecoin holdings in order to continue operations without having to secure additional funding. The court document shows that a hearing is scheduled on October 6 to discuss the proposed sale.

Celsius’ Ongoing Liquidity Crisis

Celsius, which currently finds itself under Chapter 11 bankruptcy proceedings, is just one of the high-profile cases of the ongoing “liquidity crisis” being experienced in the crypto market. When the Terra ecosystem collapsed in May and Terra’s dollar-pegged UST stablecoin lost its peg, many high-profile companies have been forced to file for bankruptcy. Celsius was the first to do so in June, followed by Voyager Capital in July and then Three Arrows Capital.
Celsius said in a September 1 court filing that it was seeking to return some of its customers’ funds. The company said it was prepared to release approximately $50 million in cryptocurrencies belonging to customers who were part of its “custody” program. These are accounts that stored cryptocurrencies but did not generate returns. If the firm’s proposal is approved, the returned funds would cover only a fraction of the lender’s obligations – custody accounts make up $210.02 million in cryptocurrencies, according to the filing. There has however been no mention made of customers who invested in Celsius’ popular “earn” program account which accounts for $4.3 billion in assets.
View full text