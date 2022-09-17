Ukrainian Supermarket Chain to Accept Crypto Payment Via Binance

A leading supermarket chain in Ukraine, Varus, has partnered with the world’s leading digital asset exchange, Binance, to launch cryptocurrency payments. Customers can now enjoy shopping for their groceries online and cover the bill via a Binance Pay wallet.

Binance, the largest cryptocurrency exchange by daily trading volume, and Varus have announced a partnership that will allow shoppers to buy food and other goods online with digital coins. Through a Binance Pay wallet, customers will now be able to order groceries online and foot the bill via this new method. Customers in the following nine cities will be able to enjoy instant crypto payments and fast delivery using the Binance and Varus apps: Kyiv, Dnipro, Kamianske, Kryvyi Rih, Zaporizhzhia, Brovary, Nikopol, Vyshorod, and Pavlograd.

How To Use the Varus App and Binance Pay Wallet

To enjoy this new payment option, customers will have to download and install the Binance app on their iOS or Android devices. Then users can go to the Varus website, select their desired products, and send the digital money from the Binance Pay wallet. The companies have also introduced a “reward fund promotion,” where customers who order anything from the VARUS Delivery program worth over UAH (Ukrainian hryvnia) 500 and pay with Binance Pay, will be rewarded with UAH 100.

This is not the first time a crypto payments service has been introduced into the country. In August, Whitepay, introduced crypto payments for products offered by major Ukrainian technology stores. Customers of retailers such as Technoezh and Stylus are now able to use the service provided by Whitepay.

Commenting on the country’s development of Web3, Ethereum founder, Vitalik Buterin attended this year’s Kyiv Tech Summit hosted on September 6-9 in Ukraine and shared that “Ukraine could well become the next Web3 hub.” He opined:

A country can become a Web3 hub if its citizens are actively interested in this technology and decide to make a major contribution to its development, Buterin said. Ukraine has both the capabilities and the determination to do this, he added.