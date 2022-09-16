Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News

Jordan Lyanchev - CryptoPotato
2022-09-17 11:57
The Biden administration issued its first-ever paper on cryptocurrencies and how the asset class should be regulated within the nation on Friday.
While some believe the guidelines require more clarity, Binance’s CEO asserted that the framework is a significant recognition of itself, and his company aims to work with global watchdogs.
  • After issuing a few executive orders on digital assets in the past several months, the Biden administration took it up a notch on Friday when it released a potential framework on how to regulate the asset class.
  • While the SEC and CFTC will continue battling to determine which of the two agencies will get the bigger pie share, the latest report touched upon crypto’s integration with the current financial system, including facilitating borderless transactions.
  • The document also mentioned CBDCs as well as urged government agencies to find ways to reduce criminal activities involving cryptocurrencies.
  • The paper was met with contrasting opinions by the crypto community, and the latest to speak out was Binance’s CEO – Chanpeng Zhao.
  • He believes the actions of the world’s most powerful economy are a good sign for the crypto industry as “getting it right” will help “protect consumers, markets and sparkle responsible innovation.”
  • CZ also noted that his company, which faced massive backlash from several watchdogs in the past few years, will work with the US as well as other global regulators to improve the industry’s perception and adoption
We embrace the opportunity to work with regulators and the industry as they seek to establish a global regulatory and compliance framework suitable for the industry. (9/9)
— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) September 16, 2022
The post Binance CEO Believes Biden’s Crypto Regulatory Framework Is Good News appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text