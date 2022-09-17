copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-17)
Binance
2022-09-17 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, up by 0.86% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,322 and $20,072 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,878, up by 0.92%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include UFT, DREP, and MIR, up by 52%, 30%, and 19%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Financial Stability Regulators To Meet On Sept. 23rd Discussing Crypto Regulation
- European Central Bank Choses Five Companies To Test Use Cases For The Digital Euro
- Twitter Verified Scam Accounts Busted for Duping Investors During Ethereum Merge
- Two Sigma Ventures Raises $400M for Two Funds, Plans Crypto Investments
- Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal
- Cornered Crypto Lender Celsius Seeks Permission To Sell Its $23 Million Stablecoin Stash
- The Long-Awaited Merge!
- How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy
- First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
- Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders SayThe Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environment-friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH).
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.167 (+11.63%)
- ETH: $1434.33 (-1.25%)
- BNB: $277.1 (+1.80%)
- XRP: $0.3486 (+7.66%)
- ADA: $0.4742 (+3.60%)
- SOL: $32.9 (+1.64%)
- DOGE: $0.06078 (+2.88%)
- DOT: $7.03 (+2.93%)
- MATIC: $0.8152 (+1.44%)
- SHIB: $0.00001174 (+1.12%)
Top gainers on Binance:
