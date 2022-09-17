Financial Stability Regulators To Meet On Sept. 23rd Discussing Crypto Regulation

The Financial Stability Oversight Council, which is chaired by Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen, will be gathering together on September 23 to work on its report covering regulatory gaps for digital assets and potential risks posed by them.

The report from a group of U.S. regulators is the last outstanding piece of a wider framework from the Biden administration that is representing a first-ever attempt to integrate the approach of federal agencies in digital currency regulation. The President’s Working Group on Financial Markets, another convention of multiple regulators led by the Treasury, recommended last fall to give FSOC authority over stablecoins should Congress fail to pass legislation governing them.

