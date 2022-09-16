European Central Bank Choses Five Companies To Test Use Cases For The Digital Euro

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

European Central Bank Choses Five Companies To Test Use Cases For The Digital Euro

Felix Mollen - CryptoPotato
2022-09-17 02:16
The European Central Bank chose Amazon and other small number of corporations among 54 candidates to assist in the development of its CBDC prototype, the “Digital Euro.”
On September 16, the European Central Bank (ECB) announced the five companies chosen to assist in the development of user interfaces for the digital euro, including e-commerce giant Amazon, Italian bank Nexi and Spanish bank CaixaBank.

ECB and Third-Party Companies Work Together in the Digital Euro

According to the ECB, the companies will work in separate areas of the CBDC development project, testing the integration of the digital euro in different use cases.
Each company will focus on an individual use case. Amazon will be in charge of testing e-commerce payment systems; CaixaBank and Worldline will be in charge of prototyping P2P payments, while EPI and Nexi will work on retail point-of-sale payments.
Hemos sido seleccionados por el @ecb como el único banco europeo para desarrollar un proyecto de aplicación móvil para pagos #P2P (entre personas) con #EuroDigital.
https://t.co/UzMEua2y6C
— CaixaBank (@caixabank) September 16, 2022
Although these private companies are working on different use cases and integrations for the Digital Euro, the European Central Bank is the only one responsible for the development of the CBDC’s code and infrastructure.

Prototypes Will Serve For Testing Purposes Only

The prototypes created by the companies will serve only to test the functionality of the digital euro, but, according to the ECB, they will not be used in the project’s later phases.
The ECB said its CBDC project is in its final stages and will be ready by the first quarter of 2023, fulfilling its previous announcements.
Roberto Catanzaro, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer of Nexi Group and member of the Digital Euro Market Advisory Group, said in a company statement that Nexi Group is proud that its payments platform serves to contribute to the development of the digital euro.
We are very proud to have been chosen by the European Central Bank to develop a front-end prototype solution for #digitaleuro payments. Read the full news at https://t.co/GVp4AMCWmR#ecb #innovation pic.twitter.com/NKqT6mSY8Q
— Nexi Group (@nexigroup) September 16, 2022

ECB Assesses The Risks of Launching The Digital Euro

According to the local Spanish news outlet “El Economista,” the ECB fears that the launch of the digital euro may cause a “deposit leakage in commercial banks,” which is why they are working with several leading payment providers to analyze the risks and opportunities associated with the launch of the CBDC for both people and businesses.
It is worth mentioning that the concerns of the ECB come along with the deep economic crash that Spain’s Banco Popular suffered in 2017. During this event, several companies and public entities withdrew their funds in less than two months, causing more than 300,000 minor shareholders to lose all their money.
In addition, ECB officials recently said during an event organized by the European Economic and Social Committee that the digital euro will be aimed at retail trade, so its use will be limited to specific types of individuals, preventing companies from using it to settle invoices or to carry out transactions on decentralized platforms.
The post European Central Bank Choses Five Companies To Test Use Cases For The Digital Euro appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text