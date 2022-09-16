Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal

Andrew Throuvalas - CryptoPotato
2022-09-16 22:02
Grayscale – one of the world’s largest cryptocurrency asset managers – may be readying a cash-airdrop for holders of its Ethereum Trust and Digital Large Cap Fund.
The cash grant represents the value of ETHPoW (ETHW) tokens that Grayscale investors are entitled to following the network fork, according to a company filing with the SEC on Friday.

Free Money for Grayscale Investors?

The filing declared Grayscale’s right to distribute the cash equivalent of ETHW tokens to its Ethereum product holders by September 26th. That said, the exact worth of such assets is unclear.
“There is uncertainty as to whether digital asset custodians will support ETHPoW tokens or if trading markets with meaningful liquidity will develop,” read the filing.
ETHW launched merely hours after Ethereum’s Merge, which converted Ethereum’s consensus mechanism to proof of stake. The new chain was organized by a consortium of Ethereum’s old miners in order to preserve the proof of work mechanism that keeps them profitable.
Until now, trading for ETHW on exchanges has been for IOUs, rather than actual coins. “Holders” included those who held ETH on exchanges before the fork, thus granting them a future right to such tokens at the exchange.
Grayscale’s Ethereum Trust and Digital Large Cap Fund give investors exposure to ETH using coins held on reserve by the firm. Based on Grayscale’s current figures, it holds over 3 million ETH in its trust and over 40,000 ETH in its fund – from which investors also get rights to ETHW tokens at a 1:1 ratio.
Major exchanges like Binance and Coinbase have also confirmed that they would grant fair ETHW compensation to accounts holding ETH before the merge. However, both firms clarified that ETHW must undergo a listing review process before they make it available for trade.
Grayscale’s filing said that their method for addressing future Ethereum forks would be determined on a case-by-case basis.

The State of ETHW

At the time of the Merge, ETHW was the first token to face major price volatility, rather than ETH.
The coin’s IOU rallied from $30 to $51 the previous night, before collapsing back to just $19 later on Thursday. It now trades for an all-time low of just $9.35.
Nevertheless, the coin is still gaining recognition among former Ethereum mining pools, which have extended support to the new chain.
The post Grayscale May Reward Shareholders With ETHPoW Cash Disbursal appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text