Binance Market Update (2022-09-16)
Binance
2022-09-16 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -0.70% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,431 and $19,948 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,641, down by -0.41%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include VIB, PROS, and NEBL, up by 451%, 188%, and 33%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- How the Ethereum Merge Could Lead to Improved On-Chain Privacy
- First Mover Americas: Ether Declines 7% Post-Merge and Makes Ether Futures More Sensitive to Staking Yields
- Ethereum Merge Has Tied Ether Futures Activity to Staking Yields, Traders SayThe Ethereum Merge, which happened on Thursday, has introduced several structural changes to the blockchain, promising to make it more environment-friendly and reduce the supply of its native token ether (ETH).
- Weekly Market Highlights: Merge Has Been Successfully Completed
- Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining
- Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
- SEC Chair Warns That Merge Update Might Turn ETH Into a Security
- 1inch: Severe Vulnerability in Ethereum Vanity Address Tool Risks Millions of Dollars
- One Year of Bitcoin in El Salvador: The Bad, The Good and The Ugly
- Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum Merge Cut Global Energy Usage by 0.2%
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8619 (+4.19%)
- ETH: $1449.74 (-2.59%)
- BNB: $274.8 (+1.97%)
- XRP: $0.3341 (+2.61%)
- ADA: $0.4609 (-1.29%)
- SOL: $32.25 (-2.09%)
- DOGE: $0.05964 (+1.46%)
- DOT: $6.84 (-1.44%)
- MATIC: $0.8038 (-2.50%)
- SHIB: $0.00001159 (-0.77%)
Top gainers on Binance:
