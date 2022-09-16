Alchemy Pay Is The Crypto Payment Provider At Mandala Weekender

The Alchemy Pay team announced via a tweet on Thursday that it would be the crypto payment provider at Mandala Weekender. The Mandala Weekender is a world-class experience held over three nights during the Singapore F1 Grand Prix. The event will start on September 30th and will end on October 2nd.

Alchemy Pay is a payment system focused on retail transactions at the Point-of-Sale and peer-to-peer remittance. Users can make payments in fiat, stablecoins and other cryptocurrencies on traditional payment systems.