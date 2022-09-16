Celer Network’s cBridge Is Now Available Following The Merge

The Celer Network temporarily halted its cBridge decentralized application during the Ethereum Merge event. However, the team told its community on Thursday that it's cBridge is now available in web UI after the Merge was successfully completed in the early hours of Thursday.

Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR , the native token of Celer Network, is up by 0.4% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01638.