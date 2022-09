The Fantom Foundation has welcomed Swidge to its ecosystem in a Twitter post published on Thursday. Swidge (which stands for Swap and Bridge) is a bridge and DEX aggregator allowing users to perform one-click any-to-any swaps.

Fantom is building a programmable platform on a directed acyclic-graph-based distributed ledger. Fantom’s FTM coin is up by 1.87% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.2447.