Bountyblok Integrates Chainlink VRF And Price Feeds

NFT platform Bountyblok announced via a Medium post on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Verifiable Random Function (VRF) into its giveaway and distribution tools on Polygon Mainnet. The Chainlink resources are replacing Bountyblok’s previous centralized randomizer service.

With these integrations, Bountyblok is able to access highly scalable, configurable, and gas-efficient randomness on-chain, the team said. The combination of Chainlink services helps decouple and offload portions of the core codebase to Chainlink trust-minimized services, helping further secure bountyblok in line with our vision as a Web3 platform.