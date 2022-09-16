$73.6 Million Added In Fresh Capital In Two Valkyrie Trusts

An alternative investment firm, Valkyrie, which had $1.2 billion in assets under management at the end of Q2, has now added $73.6 million in fresh capital to two of its crypto-focused trusts, according to amended filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

New SEC filings indicated additional sales for the investment firm’s Tron and Avalanche trusts. The older of the two funds was launched last year. However, the recent growth indicates that traditional finance has continued to flow into the crypto industry despite the current bearish market.

