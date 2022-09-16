Binance Labs Boosts Investment in ‘Solana Killer’ Blockchain Aptos

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Binance Labs Boosts Investment in ‘Solana Killer’ Blockchain Aptos

Nicholas Pongratz - BeInCrypto
2022-09-16 12:30
Blockchain startup Aptos Labs, founded by former Meta Platforms employees who worked on the defunct Diem project, is receiving increased investment from Binance Labs, the venture capital arm of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange.
The increased funding in Aptos, coming after a first round of funding announced in March, is partly due to the programming language used by the company in building its blockchain, according to Yi He, co-founder of Binance and the head of Binance Labs.
The language, called Move, which had been intended for the Diem blockchain, “is different from BNB Chain and Solana and is more efficient and secure,” she said.

Infrastructure development

He said the investments demonstrated Binance Labs’ commitment to infrastructure building, which “remains a bottleneck within the industry.” Recent hacks and network outages have also shown the importance of blockchain infrastructure.
“We believe that the technological competitiveness of the team could bring increased scalability to the blockchain infrastructure while also supporting novel use cases for Web3,” she said.
Although Binance Labs was unable to disclose the amount of its latest investment, He said that the market value for Aptos Labs was estimated to be around $4 billion, which a spokesman later denied without clarification.

Aptos funding

Prior to Binance’s first investment in March, the company had been valued at over $1 billion. After having raised $200 million from investors including Andreessen Horowitz and the maligned crypto hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, Aptos raised another $150 million in July, more than doubling its valuation.
To further support the development of its blockchain infrastructure, Aptos said it would use the funds to expand its team, which “will also build out ecosystem initiatives and tooling to further grow the Aptos community.”
Meanwhile, Aptos rival Mysten Labs said last week that it raised $300 million, putting its valuation at over $2 million. The company was also founded by former Meta employees who had worked with the Move language on the Diem project.
The post Binance Labs Boosts Investment in ‘Solana Killer’ Blockchain Aptos appeared first on BeInCrypto.
View full text