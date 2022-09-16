Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum PoW Network Sees Complaints on Day 1 Amid Data Goof-Up

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-09-16 10:31
Ethereum PoW, the version of the Ethereum blockchain that continues to run on a proof-of-work (PoW) consensus mechanism, experienced a dismal first day as it ran into teething problems.
Some Twitter users complained they were not able to access the network using the information provided by the Ethereum PoW Twitter channel, while some reported problems accessing the network’s web servers.
The blockchain was established as a fork of the Ethereum network, which switched to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism on Thursday in an event known as the Merge. The PoS network now continues as Ethereum.
CoinDesk verified the users' claims and was also not able to access Ethereum PoW’s web servers using the links provided. Multiple attempts to add the network to a crypto wallet failed as of Friday morning.
ETHW Mainnet InfoNetwork Name: ETHW-mainnetNew RPC URL: https://t.co/MQ04pnPQyWChain ID: 10001Currency Symbol: ETHWBlock Explorer URL(Optional): https://t.co/J3JllmQA8I
— EthereumPoW (ETHW) Official #ETHW #ETHPoW (@EthereumPoW) September 15, 2022
SmartBCH, a scaling solution for Bitcoin Cash, pointed out in a tweet that the network issues were likely arising due to Ethereum PoW using the same Chain ID used by a SmartBCH testnet. Several confirmed the issue.
A Chain ID is a set of numbers used by the browser-based crypto wallet MetaMask to sign transactions for the network. An incorrect Chain ID causes transactions to fail as users are not connected to the correct network, rendering a network unusable.
chain id already used?? pic.twitter.com/BvY2kU9AFT
— whalegoddess (wgv.eth) (@whalegoddess) September 15, 2022
Meanwhile, ETHW, the native token of Ethereum PoW, fell in the past 24 hours. The sales were likely due to users receiving the new tokens and instantly selling them on the open market. The tokens are listed on several exchanges, including OKX.
The tokens traded at over $42 on Thursday before the Merge, and slumped as much as 78% to as low as $8.2 in early European hours Friday. Futures tracking ETHW traded at over $54 when issued in the first week of September – meaning speculators took on nearly 85% if they bet on prices to increase from those levels.
View full text