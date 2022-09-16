El Salvador's Debt Rating Cut to CC at Fitch

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

El Salvador's Debt Rating Cut to CC at Fitch

Camomile Shumba - CoinDesk
2022-09-16 10:15
Seven months after lowering El Salvador's long-term foreign currency issuer default rating (IDR), Fitch has downgraded it again.
El Salvador, which made bitcoin legal tender a year ago, was cut to CC from CCC at the ratings company, which said the country is likely to default on a bond maturity payment due at the start of 2023. President Nayib Bukele, who said Thursday that he plans to run for another term, pushed for the adoption of bitcoin and has been adding the cryptocurrency to the country's reserves.
"El Salvador's tight fiscal and external liquidity positions and extremely constrained market access amid high fiscal financing needs and a large USD800 million external bond maturity in January 2023 make default of some sort probable," Fitch said in a report on Thursday.
The country's adoption of bitcoin has limited its access to markets, hampering its ability to finance the bond repayment, Reuters reported in January, citing Moody's.
“Policy differences related to the government’s embrace of bitcoin have lowered the probability that an IMF [International Monetary Fund] deal will be reached in time to address the government’s upcoming January 2023 $800 million bond maturity,” Moody's analysts wrote at the time, according to Reuters. The country has been negotiating a possible $1.3 billion loan with the IMF since March 2021.
To possibly curb speculation of a potential default, earlier this month, the country offered to buy back all external debt due from 2023 to 2025.
El Salvador made bitcoin a legal tender in September last year and most of the bitcoin purchased by the country is now worth less than it paid.
In February, Fitch downgraded the country to CCC from B- just weeks before the country was expected to start issuing its bitcoin bond. The $1 billion bitcoin bond, announced in November and scheduled for mid-March, still does not have a launch date.
View full text