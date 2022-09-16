copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-16)
Binance
2022-09-16 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -3.68% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,484 and $20,211 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,697, down by -2.27%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include VIB, PROS, and NEBL, up by 342%, 98%, and 44%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining
- Celsius Files for Permission to Sell Its Stablecoin Holdings
- SEC Chair Warns That Merge Update Might Turn ETH Into a Security
- 1inch: Severe Vulnerability in Ethereum Vanity Address Tool Risks Millions of Dollars
- One Year of Bitcoin in El Salvador: The Bad, The Good and The Ugly
- Vitalik Buterin Says Ethereum Merge Cut Global Energy Usage by 0.2%
- Ether, Ethereum Classic See Volatile Trading Amid Successful Ethereum MergeCrypto markets are mostly flattish over the past 24 hours, but the action in ether (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been volatile early Thursday following the successful Merge event.
- Meet 8 Ethereum Developers Who Helped Make the Merge Possible
- JPMorgan: China’s Metaverse-Related Economy Could Reach $4TThe metaverse – an immersive digital world created by the combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and the internet – will have “profound implications” for China and will affect gaming, advertising and e-commerce, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report last week.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8367 (-6.25%)
- ETH: $1452.68 (-9.65%)
- BNB: $272.3 (-1.09%)
- XRP: $0.3238 (-4.85%)
- ADA: $0.4577 (-3.70%)
- SOL: $32.4 (-4.82%)
- DOGE: $0.05908 (-2.48%)
- DOT: $6.83 (-3.80%)
- MATIC: $0.8039 (-6.73%)
- SHIB: $0.00001162 (-3.41%)
Top gainers on Binance:
