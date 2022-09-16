ApeCoin's APE Could See Selling Pressure Ahead of Major Token Unlock

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

ApeCoin's APE Could See Selling Pressure Ahead of Major Token Unlock

Shaurya Malwa - CoinDesk
2022-09-16 08:49

ApeCoin’s APE tokens slid early Friday ahead of a token unlock over the weekend that would release over 25 million tokens and add to selling pressure.

APE is the native token of the ApeCoin decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), a community-focused effort established to steer the growth and development of the Bored Ape ecosystem. The tokens were launched in March and airdropped to holders of the Bored Ape NFT lineup.

The 25 million tokens – representing 8% of ApeCoin’s current circulating supply – are part of a planned series of unlocks that would eventually lead to a final supply of 1 billion APE, up from the current 314 million.

Of the 1 billion total supply, 62% belongs to the ecosystem fund, 16% to ApeCoin issuer Yuga Labs, 8% to Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) founders and 14% to independent launch contributors. The unlocks for Yuga and BAYC founders are scheduled for March 2023, while this weekend’s unlocks are part of the token supply earmarked for contributors.

Information on who these contributors are is not publicly available. However, crypto research firm Delphi Digital said in a Friday note that it was “reasonable to deduce that it includes investors such as a16z, Animoca Brands and FTX” – as the funds participated in funding rounds for Yuga Labs and supported the development of ApeCoin DAO.

“The million-dollar question is whether these launch contributors will sell their tokens once released,” Delphi analysts added. “This will lead to significant sell pressure on $APE.”

APE traded at $4.80 in Asian morning hours, down 6.5% in the past 24 hours even as broader crypto majors changed nominally. The tokens have lost some 21% of value in the past month, even as bitcoin and ether remained range-bound.

But despite the upcoming unlock, some analysts pointed out that ApeCoin staking – which would allow holders to borrow cryptocurrencies against their Bored Ape NFTs – is likely to act as a fundamental catalyst in the coming months.

“The upcoming staking feature will be the much-needed boost that will remind investors of the essence of the coin: Which is to create value for everyone in the Bored Ape ecosystem,” explained Chris Esparza, founder of Vault Finance, in a Telegram message.

“ApeCoin holders can be sure of the fact that another viable income stream is set to be launched, this would undoubtedly revitalize the interest in the token and lead to accumulation,” Esparza added.

Horizen Labs, the company selected by the ApeCoin DAO to build the staking product, confirmed in July that development was underway and the team was targeting an “Autumn launch,” or the period from September to December.

View full text