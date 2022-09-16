Exchange
Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining

Chayanika Deka - CryptoPotato
2022-09-16 06:33
Ethereum finally transitioned its underlying consensus model to proof-of-stake (PoS) on September 15th at block 15537393. The historical event, however, failed to shed off the appeal of the new proof-of-work (PoW) version of Ethereum.
ETHPoW (ETHW), a hard fork of Ethereum supported by a group of PoW proponents, has unveiled a list of all the mining pools that will support EthereumPoW after its mainnet launch.
  • Some prominent mining pools, such as F2Pool, Poolin, AntPool, Nanopool, BTC.com, 2miners, and EthwMine, have made it to the list.
  • So far, 23 pools have extended support, according to the post. The new asset’s developers also confirmed that some new pools were carrying out mining tests based on data from the testnet.
  • Instead of following up with services for the planned PoW forks, Ethermine, which happens to be the world’s largest Ethereum mining pool, stated it will stop offering its services after the switch.
  • As per its announcement, all Ethermine stratum servers will be shut down, and the pool will shift to a withdraw-only mode.
  • However, Ethermine users will still be able to leverage affiliated servers to mine Ethereum Classic (ETC), as well as Ravencoin (RVN), Ergo (ERGO), and Beam (BEAM).
  • Post Merge, the miners will be replaced by validators tasked with keeping the network secure and processing transactions, a move that saw vehement opposition from many miners.
  • Chinese miner Chandler Guo, for one, even rolled out a campaign to oppose the Merge, citing that those who previously mined the token could be left with useless rigs.
  • Subsequently, Guo joined forces with other devs to propose a new cryptocurrency via a hard fork that would still leverage proof-of-work mining.
The post Prominent Ethereum Mining Pools Extends Support to ETHW Mining appeared first on CryptoPotato.
