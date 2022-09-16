SEC Chair Warns That Merge Update Might Turn ETH Into a Security

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

SEC Chair Warns That Merge Update Might Turn ETH Into a Security

Bhushan Akolkar - Coingape
2022-09-16 04:10
While the world was watching the Ethereum blockchain undergo the most important transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS) on Thursday, SEC chair Gary Gensler also had all ears to the developments.
Soon after the Merge event on Thursday, September 15, SEC chair Gary Gensler said that crypto assets and intermediaries that allow users to “stake” will have to pass the Howey Test to determine whether that asset is a security or not. The Howey test determines whether the investors expect a return from the work of third parties.
After the Congressional hearing on Thursday, the SEC chair told reporters: “From the coin’s perspective…that’s another indicia that under the Howey test, the investing public is anticipating profits based on the efforts of others”.
However, Gensler said that he wasn’t referring to any cryptocurrency at this point. But the announcement coming soon post the Merge upgrade could ring some bells, as per the WSJ report.
The SEC has been quite clear on getting digital assets under securities laws, especially those cryptocurrencies sold with a promise of future profits.

What’s Up With Crypto Staking?

Even before Ethereum Merge, the Proof-of-Stake (PoS) model has been quite popular with crypto staking as a way to verify blockchain transactions.
The SEC chair said that in the case the crypto exchange offers stake services to its customers, it “looks very similar—with some changes of labeling—to lending”. Mr. Gensler has been repeatedly stating that firms that offer crypto lending products need to register with the agency.
However, the crypto bill by the agricultural committee last month notes that both Bitcoin and Ethereum shall be treated as commodities. Earlier this month, a report came that the CFTC would be looking after crypto exchanges operating in the country, and Mr. Gensler was ok with it. However, the CFTC would need additional infrastructure and tools to properly regulate the crypto market.
View full text