Binance Market Update (2022-09-15)
Binance
2022-09-15 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.97T, down by -1.97% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,484 and $20,395 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,795, down by -0.90%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include PHB, LOOM, and GLM, up by 40%, 17%, and 13%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Ether, Ethereum Classic See Volatile Trading Amid Successful Ethereum MergeCrypto markets are mostly flattish over the past 24 hours, but the action in ether (ETH) and Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been volatile early Thursday following the successful Merge event.
- Meet 8 Ethereum Developers Who Helped Make the Merge Possible
- JPMorgan: China’s Metaverse-Related Economy Could Reach $4TThe metaverse – an immersive digital world created by the combination of virtual reality, augmented reality and the internet – will have “profound implications” for China and will affect gaming, advertising and e-commerce, JPMorgan (JPM) said in a research report last week.
- Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
- Crypto Miner F2Pool Mined the Last-Ever PoW Ether Block Before Merge
- The Ethereum Merge Is Done, Opening a New Era for the Second-Biggest Blockchain
- ETH Funding Rates at All-Time Low as Ethereum Prepares to Ditch PoW
- Institutional and Venture Capital Pour Into Crypto Despite Market Downturn
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.6721 (-13.90%)
- ETH: $1499.35 (-6.33%)
- BNB: $271.9 (-2.05%)
- XRP: $0.3298 (-3.17%)
- ADA: $0.4681 (-2.54%)
- SOL: $33.46 (-0.24%)
- DOGE: $0.05944 (-2.56%)
- DOT: $6.97 (-2.52%)
- MATIC: $0.837 (-1.65%)
- SHIB: $0.00001181 (-2.40%)
Top gainers on Binance:
