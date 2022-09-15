Binance Market Update (2022-09-15)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.96T, down by -3.04% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,484 and $20,395 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,724, down by -2.19%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading lower. Market outperformers include GLM , LOOM , and PHB , up by 21%, 18%, and 14%, respectively.

