Brand Marketing Platform Ojamu Integrates Chainlink Price Feeds

Ojamu, a Web3 and AI-driven Brand marketing platform, announced on Thursday that it has integrated Chainlink Price Feeds. The team said it would use the Chainlink Price Feeds to help power real-time token price analytics for market comparisons on Ojamu Intelligence Platform (OIP).

The team added that Chainlink Price Feeds are used by the Ojamu Intelligence Platform to help provide reliable insights and a comprehensive view of the overall token pricing and NFT landscape, showing how current token prices correlate to social engagement, transaction data, wallet volume, and promotion details of competitors, all from one easy-to-use platform.