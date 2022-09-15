Axie Infinity Updates Its App.axie Marketplace

The Axie Infinity team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that they have deployed an update to App.axie. With this update, players can now filter Runes/Charms by season. The team also added a Shiny tag to Shiny Axies, added a seasonal tag to Runes/Charms and more. This latest development comes a few days after Axie Infinity renamed its marketplace to App.axie.

Axie Infinity is a Pokémon-inspired digital pet universe built on the Ethereum blockchain, where anyone can earn token rewards through skilled gameplay and contributions to the ecosystem.