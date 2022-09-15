NFT Marketplace HashGuild Launches On The Hedera Network

HBAR Foundation, the development team behind the Hedera blockchain, announced via a blog post on Wednesday that it HashGuild, an NFT marketplace that rewards creators and collectors with every interaction, has launched on the Hedera network.

According to the team, the launch of the marketplace helps further strengthen Hedera’s position as one of the fastest-growing NFT ecosystems. HashGuild hopes to further empower Web3 users in the Hedera NFT ecosystem by rewarding both collectors and creators

Hedera Hashgraph is distributed public ledger infrastructure. According to the team, it offers significant improvements over existing blockchains in five areas: performance, security, governance, stability, and regulatory compliance.