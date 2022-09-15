Chainlink announced via a tweet on Wednesday that the freelance platform Lanceria is now a data provider on the Chainlink Network. The team said following this latest development, Lancerians can benefit from unparalleled security during transactions from employers to freelancers as well as from the secure transfer of the funds once the job has been finalized. The Chainlink node helps them move data from the Lanceria platform onto the blockchain in order to help validate transactions on-chain, the team added.

Chainlink Network (LINK) aims to provide tamper-proof inputs and outputs of data for smart contracts on any blockchain. LINK is down by more than 6.06% over the past 24 hours and is trading at $7.339 at press time.