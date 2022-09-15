copy link
Kava Says Kava 11 Will Launch On Mainnet On October 12th
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-15 12:30
The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it's Kava 11 will launch mainnet on October 12. This was done to accommodate for multiple Tier-1 protocol deployments, the team added. Kava 11 mainnet was previously scheduled to go live on August 31. Kava 11 is set to come with certain features such as Metamask support for all Kava transactions, Kava liquid staking, Protocol Owned Liquidity, and the Kava Earn.
