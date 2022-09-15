Kava Says Kava 11 Will Launch On Mainnet On October 12th

The Kava Network team announced via Twitter on Wednesday that it's Kava 11 will launch mainnet on October 12. This was done to accommodate for multiple Tier-1 protocol deployments, the team added. Kava 11 mainnet was previously scheduled to go live on August 31. Kava 11 is set to come with certain features such as Metamask support for all Kava transactions, Kava liquid staking, Protocol Owned Liquidity, and the Kava Earn.

Kava aims to become the default DeFi platform by providing stablecoins and decentralized lending against all major crypto assets. KAVA is up by 0.58% in the last 24 hours and is trading at $1.561 at press time.