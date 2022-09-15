Multichain Announces Its Integration With Layer 2 Rollup Godwoken

The Multichain team announced via a Medium post on Wednesday that it has integrated with the Godwoken, a Layer 2 optimistic roll-up built on Nervos. The team said the integration enables five assets, including USDT, USDC, WBTC, ETH, and DAI, to transfer across Godwoken and the other 11 chains. Multichain said its cross-chain router makes it incredibly easy for users to transfer assets to Godwoken and further participate in its rapidly growing ecosystem.

Multichain , previously known as Anyswap, is a decentralized cross-chain swap protocol and bridge infrastructure. The Multichain platform supports multiple blockchains, which enables users to swap and bridge tokens across numerous chains on one platform.