Chiliz, Owner of Blockchain Sports-Fan Platform Socios, Names Julian La Picque as CFO

Chiliz, the owner of blockchain-based sports fan rewards platform Socios.com, appointed Julian La Picque as chief financial officer (CFO).

La Picque joins from blockchain platform Covantis. He previously founded Geneva-based blockchain consulting firm Uncrypted.

The appointment will help Chiliz "continue its mission to deliver gamified Web3 ready engagement and rewards communities for the world’s biggest sporting properties," the firm said Thursday.

Last month, Chiliz received regulatory approval to operate in Italy, allowing it to offer virtual currencies and digital wallets. Major Italian soccer clubs Juventus, AC Milan, Inter Milan, Napoli and AS Roma have all listed fan tokens on Socios.

Socios allows sports team to introduce tokens for fans to buy, giving them access to certain VIP experiences and vote on minor matters in the running of the clubs.

Chiliz recently bought 24.5% of FC Barcelona's digital-content creation arm, Barca Studios, for $100 million.