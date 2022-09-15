copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-15)
2022-09-15 09:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -0.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,622 and $20,408 over the past 24 hours. As of 09:00 AM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,158, down by -1.04%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include LOOM, FIRO, and GLM, up by 36%, 35%, and 27%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- Thailand's SEC Bans Crypto Firms From Offering Staking and Lending Service
- Crypto Miner F2Pool Mined the Last-Ever PoW Ether Block Before Merge
- The Ethereum Merge Is Done, Opening a New Era for the Second-Biggest Blockchain
- ETH Funding Rates at All-Time Low as Ethereum Prepares to Ditch PoW
- Institutional and Venture Capital Pour Into Crypto Despite Market Downturn
- BNB Chain and Google Cloud Work Together to Advance the Growth of Web3 and Blockchain Projects
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Taps New All-Time High After 4 Consecutive Increases
- Ethereum's Biggest Mining Pool to Stop Offering Services for the Network
- Merge-Focused Hedging Makes Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 MonthsThe cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours.
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.02 (+5.70%)
- ETH: $1608.37 (+0.37%)
- BNB: $275.3 (-1.71%)
- XRP: $0.3403 (+0.89%)
- ADA: $0.4754 (+0.66%)
- SOL: $34.05 (+1.49%)
- DOGE: $0.06057 (+0.07%)
- DOT: $7.11 (-0.84%)
- MATIC: $0.862 (+0.34%)
- SHIB: $0.00001202 (-1.56%)
Top gainers on Binance:
