Ethereum Merge Progress 99.99% Complete, Almost 89% Execution Clients Ready

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Merge Progress 99.99% Complete, Almost 89% Execution Clients Ready

Varinder Singh - Coingape
2022-09-15 06:28
The crypto market’s most anticipated and complex upgrade Ethereum Merge will trigger today at around 06:40 UTC. The Merge progress is now 99.99% complete as ETH clients and developers push for the successful transition from PoW to proof-of-stake (PoS). Moreover, almost 89% of execution clients are ready for PoS transition.

Ethereum Merge Readiness

According to “Ethereum The Merge Countdown,” the Ethereum Merge progress is 99.99 complete as Ethereum clients, developers, and users await for the Mainnet (execution layer) to combine with the Beacon Chain (consensus layer) at total terminal difficulty (TTD) set to 58750000000000000000000. Moreover, the current hash rate is 858 TH/s.
The Paris upgrade on the execution layer will trigger by TTD of 58750000000000000000000. After the Paris upgrade, the Merge transition will officially complete as the Beacon Chain finalizes a block. It will happen after 2 epochs or 13 minutes after the block is produced.
As per Ethereum Foundation’s recommended tracker, the Merge will trigger on September 15 at around 06.40 UTC. Also, the remaining blocks left for mining are 250. Users can watch the Ethereum Mainnet Merge Viewing Party live stream on YouTube.
According to Ethernodes, nearly 89% of clients on the Ethereum network are now ready for the Merge. Notably, 88% Go-Ethereum (geth), 93% Erigon, 100% Besu, and 92% Nethermind execution layer clients’ nodes are ready.
Moreover, Ethereum Foundation has also announced that the Kiln, Ropsten, and Rinkeby testnets are deprecated. These testnets will shut down after the Merge. All users and developers must migrate to Goerli or Sepolia testnets.

Ethereum (ETH) Price Outlook Remains Positive

While Ethereum is set to be deflationary after the Merge, traders are positive about upside movement. Moreover, Ethereum is in “wait and watch mode” as there is no significant movement in the price in the last 24 hours.
At the time of writing, the ETH price is trading at $1613. Also, the 24-hour low and high are $1,572 and $1,648, respectively.
The PoS transition will bring significant changes to Ethereum. Here’s how the ETH price may move after the Merge.
View full text