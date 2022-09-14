Binance Market Update (2022-09-14)

The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.

Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,622 and $20,536 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,958, down by -1.62%.

Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIRO , TRB , and AERGO , up by 38%, 21%, and 20%, respectively.

Top stories of the day:

Market movers: