Binance Market Update (2022-09-14)
Binance
2022-09-14 20:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -1.00% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,622 and $20,536 over the past 24 hours. As of 08:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $19,958, down by -1.62%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include FIRO, TRB, and AERGO, up by 38%, 21%, and 20%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BNB Chain and Google Cloud Work Together to Advance the Growth of Web3 and Blockchain Projects
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Taps New All-Time High After 4 Consecutive Increases
- Ethereum's Biggest Mining Pool to Stop Offering Services for the Network
- Merge-Focused Hedging Makes Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 MonthsThe cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours.
- LUNA Dumps 20% as Korean Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Do Kwon (Report)
- Multichain To Pause Service 6 Hours Before The Merge
- US Investment Giant KKR Tokenizes Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Skyrockets Amid 55% Hike In 2 Months
- US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash
- ETC Group to Retain Ethereum PoW Hard Fork For ETP
- Celsius CEO Floats Daring Plan to Resurrect the Floundering Company
- Fidelity May Offer Its Retail Investors a Chance to Buy Bitcoin With the Whispers Growing Louder
- South Korean Prosecutors Launch New Investigation Into Terraform Labs: Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $3.0999 (-26.39%)
- ETH: $1600.29 (-0.30%)
- BNB: $277.5 (-0.75%)
- XRP: $0.3405 (+1.01%)
- ADA: $0.4804 (+2.13%)
- SOL: $33.53 (-1.61%)
- DOGE: $0.06099 (+1.41%)
- DOT: $7.16 (-0.14%)
- MATIC: $0.8505 (-0.76%)
- SHIB: $0.00001209 (-0.25%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- FIRO/BUSD (+38%)
- TRB/BUSD (+21%)
- AERGO/BUSD (+20%)
