MyMetaverse And Enjin Launch Playable NFTs on GTA and Minecraft

Non-fungible tokens (NFTs) are gradually creeping into mainstream games, as game development firm MyMetaverse and blockchain platform Enjin launch playable NFTs on the servers of renowned games Grand Theft Auto and Minecraft.

Users can use the NFTs in MyMetaverse servers as playable instruments

Tech news platform Venturebeat revealed the development on Wednesday in an official report. According to the report, the NFTs come from MyMetaverse’s “MetaHome” NFT collection. MyMetaverse minted the NFTs on Enjin’s Efinity NFT blockchain. Enjin built the Efinity chain on the Polkadot network last year.

Users have the opportunity to use the NFTs in MyMetaverse game suite as playable instruments. The MyMetaverse game suite includes Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 5 and Minecraft servers. The GTA 5 and Minecraft servers are respectively dubbed “Infinity Auto” and “Survival Infinity.”

Generally, as gamers use the NFTs, they take different forms in different gaming servers. GTA 5 gamers will see the NFTs as infrequent operable vehicles on the Infinity Auto server. However, Minecraft users will notice a unique sword on the Survival Infinity server. Both forms are operable to users.

Over 100 developers are already building projects on Enjin’s Efinity chain

MyMetaverse mentioned that these NFTs are not official incorporations from GTA 5 developer Rockstar Games or Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar’s parent company. Furthermore, the company also noted that neither Minecraft developer Mojang nor its parent company Microsoft officially approve the incorporation.

Speaking on the development, Simon Kertonegoro, founder and CEO of MyMetaverse said,

We believe the most valuable NFTs will be those that have the greatest impact on people’s everyday experiences. With utility in three separate games, the MetaHome collection is an exploration of blockchain-enabled, cross-game interoperability.

The MetaHome collection from MyMetaverse is already in use in other gaming servers besides Survival Infinity and Infinity Auto. Furthermore, these NFTs are solely on Enjin’s Efinity chain, and they help in accomplishing Enjin’s aim for developing the blockchain.

Enjin launched Efinity in March on the Polkadot blockchain. Enjin started Efinity by onboarding NFT roleplaying game CryptoBlades with its 1.1M users. Following the launch, several game developers have indicated interest in utilizing Efinity, with over 100 of them currently working on projects on the chain.