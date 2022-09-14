copy link
Binance Market Update (2022-09-14)
Binance
2022-09-14 16:00
The global cryptocurrency market cap now stands at $0.99T, down by -1.50% over the last day, according to CoinMarketCap data.
Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading between $19,861 and $20,929 over the past 24 hours. As of 04:00 PM (UTC) today, BTC is trading at $20,168, down by -3.01%.
Most major cryptocurrencies by market cap are trading mixed. Market outperformers include AERGO, AKRO, and RVN, up by 37%, 24%, and 21%, respectively.
Top stories of the day:
- BNB Chain and Google Cloud Work Together to Advance the Growth of Web3 and Blockchain Projects
- Bitcoin Mining Difficulty Taps New All-Time High After 4 Consecutive Increases
- Ethereum's Biggest Mining Pool to Stop Offering Services for the Network
- Merge-Focused Hedging Makes Ether Shorts Most Expensive in 16 MonthsThe cost of holding a short position or a bearish bet in the perpetual futures market tied to ether (ETH) is surging ahead of Ethereum's technological upgrade, the Merge, slated to happen in less than 24 hours.
- LUNA Dumps 20% as Korean Court Issues Arrest Warrant Against Do Kwon (Report)
- Multichain To Pause Service 6 Hours Before The Merge
- US Investment Giant KKR Tokenizes Private Equity Fund on Avalanche Blockchain
- Bitcoin Hash Rate Skyrockets Amid 55% Hike In 2 Months
- US Treasury Department: Users Will Need a License to Withdraw Funds From Tornado Cash
- ETC Group to Retain Ethereum PoW Hard Fork For ETP
- Celsius CEO Floats Daring Plan to Resurrect the Floundering Company
- Fidelity May Offer Its Retail Investors a Chance to Buy Bitcoin With the Whispers Growing Louder
- South Korean Prosecutors Launch New Investigation Into Terraform Labs: Report
Market movers:
- LUNA: $2.8521 (-35.56%)
- ETH: $1592.81 (+0.07%)
- BNB: $279.6 (-1.10%)
- XRP: $0.3362 (-0.86%)
- ADA: $0.4818 (+2.64%)
- SOL: $33.49 (-3.40%)
- DOGE: $0.06088 (+1.05%)
- DOT: $7.2 (-0.28%)
- MATIC: $0.8509 (-0.22%)
- SHIB: $0.00001225 (+0.49%)
Top gainers on Binance:
- AERGO/BUSD (+37%)
- AKRO/BUSD (+24%)
- RVN/BUSD (+21%)
