BNB Chain and Google Cloud Work Together to Advance the Growth of Web3 and Blockchain Projects

BNB Chain, a blockchain closely linked to the crypto exchange Binance, is partnering with Google Cloud, aiming to support the growth of early-stage Web3 and blockchain startups.

Projects based on BNB Chain can now access Google Cloud infrastructure including the ability to analyze on-chain data and encrypt information through Google Cloud, a press release said. About 150 projects under a BNB-focused accelerator program will also get “accelerated access” to Google Cloud’s startup support program.

“Google Cloud is a very good Web2 player and has really done a lot of Web3 stuff. It’s important for us to just work with big players who have big visions, and we share the same DNA and same visions,” said Gwendolyn Regina, investment director of BNB Chain.

This latest cooperation with BNB Chain follows Google’s accelerating step into the Web3 world. Earlier this year, Google Cloud added crypto mining malware threat detection service and launched its new dedicated Digital Assets Team.

Representatives for Google did not comment by press time.