Celer Network Will Not Support Any Ethereum PoW Chains

The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it would support the Ethereum Proof of Stake (PoS) chain following the Merge. However, it would not make functionalities available for any Ethereum Proof of Work (PoW) chains.

The team warned that cBridge functionalities would be inaccessible during the Merge on all chains. However, once the ETH PoS is stable, cBridge will resume service.