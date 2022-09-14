copy link
Celer Network Will Not Support Any Ethereum PoW Chains
Hassan Maishera - Cryptowisser
2022-09-14 13:35
The Celer Network announced via Twitter on Tuesday that it would support the Ethereum Proof of Stake (PoS) chain following the Merge. However, it would not make functionalities available for any Ethereum Proof of Work (PoW) chains.
The team warned that cBridge functionalities would be inaccessible during the Merge on all chains. However, once the ETH PoS is stable, cBridge will resume service.
Celer Network is an interoperability platform that supports cross-chain fund transfers and generic message passing. CELR, the native token of Celer Network, is down by more than 2.36% in the last 24 hours and is currently trading at $0.01698.
