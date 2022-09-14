Ethereum Price Crashes to $1.6K Leading into the Merge, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis)

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Ethereum Price Crashes to $1.6K Leading into the Merge, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis)

CryptoVizArt - CryptoPotato
2022-09-14 13:30
Ethereum was no exception to the crash of the broader cryptocurrency market in the past 24 hours, printing a decrease of around 11% throughout the period. This puts the recently-sparked bullish momentum in question, even though the Merge is estimated to take place tomorrow.

Technical Analysis

By Grizzly

The Daily Chart

The price was headed towards the overhead resistance area found between $1,800 and $2,000 yesterday. This all changed when the Bureau of Labor Statistics announced the CPI numbers, sending the entire market lower. This marked yet another unsuccessful attempt to push the price above this important zone.
Right now, the Ichimoku cloud top is tangent to the $1,800 level. The volatility levels have also picked up while the price is within the cloud. From a technical perspective, the bottom and the top of the cloud usually represent the support and resistance levels.
The bulls must form a higher high – something they have failed to achieve thus far – if they are to maintain the bullish structure. If they are unable to do so, this would put the entire recent trend in jeopardy. However, it is likely that these efforts will continue, so long as the price remains above $1,500.
In case investors start booking profits after the Merge, the structure could be rendered meaningless and push the market into bearish territory.
Key Support Levels: $1500 & $1370 Key Resistance Levels: $1650 & $1800
Daily Moving Averages: MA20: $1597 MA50: $1680 MA100: $1482 MA200: $2072 (200-day MA is approaching the resistance zone)
Source TradingView

The ETH/BTC Chart

Although the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is clearly shifting, the ETH/BTC trading pair chart is considerably bullish. So far, this divergence has resulted in corrections of 11% and 12%.
The first important support to keep an eye on is found at 0.073 BTC (marked in green), and there’s also the potential for the formation of a double bottom pattern.
Retesting the red resistance zone is still an option as long as the price is above this above mentioned support. The trend could change if the pair slips below 0.073 BTC and closes there.
Key Support Levels: 0.0.0.073 & 0.065 BTC Key Resistance Levels: 0.08 & 0.085 BTC
Source: TradingView
The post Ethereum Price Crashes to $1.6K Leading into the Merge, What’s Next? (ETH Price Analysis) appeared first on CryptoPotato.
View full text