NFT Marketplace Fayyr Launches Its Project On The NEAR Mainnet

The Near Protocol announced via Twitter on Tuesday that NFT marketplace Fayyr has launched its project on the Near mainnet. The team said Fayyr is an NFT marketplace designed to support social impact causes. Fayyr added that it is looking forward to further connecting impact organizations, artists and donors to the crypto economy, and to each other.

NEAR Protocol is a decentralized application platform designed to make apps similarly usable to those on today’s web. The network runs on a Proof-of-Stake (PoS) consensus mechanism called Nightshade, which aims to provide dynamic scalability and stabilize fees. NEAR is trading at $4.474, down by 4% in the last 24 hours.