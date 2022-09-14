Rarible Is Now Live On Immutable X

The Immutable X team announced via a tweet on Tuesday that the NFT marketplace Rarible has launched on its network. The team said Rarible is the first marketplace on Immutable X to be featured in its Partner Spotlight. Partner Spotlight is a special edition of Trading Rewards, the team added.

Immutable X

is an L2 scaling solution for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Ethereum, with instant trading, massive scalability, and zero gas fees for minting and trading with shared security with the Ethereum mainnet.

IMX

is up by 0.37% today and is trading at $0.818 at press time.