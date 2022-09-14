Maker Doubled Its Debt Ceiling on Staked Ethereum (stETH) Vault

Exchange
Blockchain and crypto asset exchange
Academy
Blockchain and crypto education
Link
Trading terminal solutions
Institutional & VIP Services
White-glove approach for tailored trading solutions
Learn & Earn
Earn free crypto through learning
Charity
Powering blockchain for good
Cloud
Enterprise exchange solutions
DEX
Fast and secure decentralized digital asset exchange
Labs
Incubator for top blockchain projects
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Research
Institutional-grade analysis and reports
Trust Wallet
Binance's official crypto wallet
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
Binance Live
new
Bringing blockchain broadcasts to you live
APIs
Unlimited opportunities with one Key
Buy Crypto
Pay with
Markets
Trade
Binance Convert
The easiest way to trade
Spot
Trade crypto with advanced tools
Margin
Increase your profits with leverage
P2P
Bank transfer and 100+ options
Strategy Trading
Trading made easy, trade like a pro
Swap Farming
Swap to earn BNB
Fan Token
Upgrade your fan experience
Binance OTC
OTC liquidity and execution services
Derivatives
Binance Futures Overview
View our full range of crypto-derivative instruments
Responsible Trading
Learn how you could practice responsible trading with Binance Futures
USDⓈ-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in USDT or BUSD
COIN-M Futures
Perpetual or Quarterly Contracts settled in Cryptocurrency
Options
New
Buy and Sell European-style Options.
Leveraged Tokens
Enjoy increased leverage without risk of liquidation
Battle
Battle to Win, Long vs Short
Derivatives Portal
VIP Exclusive, Tailor-made Institutional Grade Services
Earn
Binance Earn
One-stop Investment Solution
Launchpad
Token Launch Platform
Savings
Your Crypto Savings Account
Staking
Easy Stake, Higher Returns
BNB Vault
Earn Multi-benefits with BNB
Dual Investment
Commit your crypto holdings and enjoy high returns
Liquidity Farming
Add liquidity and earn double
Auto-Invest
new
Accumulate crypto on autopilot
Binance Pool
Mine more rewards by connecting to the pool
ETH 2.0
One click staking, rewards paid daily
Finance
Binance Card
Convert and pay with crypto worldwide
Crypto Loans
Get an instant loan secured by crypto assets
Binance Pay
Send and spend crypto at zero fees
Binance Gift Card
Customizable crypto gift card
NFT
New
Downloads
English
USD
Flash news
copy link
create picture
more

Maker Doubled Its Debt Ceiling on Staked Ethereum (stETH) Vault

Qadir AK - Coinpedia
2022-09-14 13:16
The popular crypto lending platform, Maker, has doubled its debt ceiling on the staked Ethereum (stETH) vault. Maker is the most significant decentralized finance (DeFi) protocol behind creating DAI stablecoin.
Maker aims to move away the attention of investors and traders from stablecoins like USDC by reducing usage and reliance. The DeFi protocol has taken this move after USDC’s issuer Centre blocked 38 wallet addresses linked to the Tornado cash money laundering.

USDC Led Criticism

Staked Ethereum is a forked Ethereum representing one ETH that has been staked ahead of the merge, Ethereum’s mainnet’s upcoming upgrade. Nearly 34% of total assets locked on Maker are locked on USDC, making it the most considerable collateral that powers Maker’s stablecoin DAI, pegged to the U.S. dollar.
To reduce the dominance and reliance of USDC on the platform, Maker has doubled its debt ceiling to $200 million, offering users more stETH to be deposited against DAI after the approval of the proposal.
USDC has produced criticism for DAI in the crypto market by an alternative USDC token termed ‘wrapped USDC.’ Erik Vorhees, the founder of crypto trading platform ShapeShift, has advised Maker to begin “unwinding its USDC collateral immediately.”
Rune Christensen, the founder of MakerDAO, said, “There’s a natural tension between centralized stablecoins and projects like DAI that want to be permissionless and uncensorable.” He also added, “The market may finally start to reward decentralization to the point where risks are acceptable because USDC is no longer the no-brainer it used to be.”

A Remarkable Move From Maker

According to the data of DAI stat, the WSTETH-B vault, where users can deposit collateral, now gathered a supply of over 245,000 stETH, or nearly $392 million. The Tornado cash’s money laundering has forced Maker to shift its staking plans. Analysts at Maker said, “The US OFAC agency’s imposition of sanctions on Tornado Cash smart contracts…could indicate increasing risk for direct holdings of censorable assets such as USDC.”
Free Dai minting?There is only one volatile-collateral vault type with a 0% Stability Fee — WSTETH-BThe latest Executive Vote raised its Debt Ceiling to 200 million Dai, and the Dai minted from this vault type is on its way to filling the available debt, again.↓ pic.twitter.com/zfLbEpDuTk
— Maker (@MakerDAO) September 12, 2022
It is to be noted that the stETH vault offers users a 0% stability fee, meaning stakers don’t require to pay any fees to hold positions, which eventually creates ‘free DAI.’ It is anticipated these efforts from Maker will reduce the amount of USDC collateral deposited against Maker’s native and governance token DAI.
The post Maker Doubled Its Debt Ceiling on Staked Ethereum (stETH) Vault! appeared first on Coinpedia - Fintech & Cryptocurreny News Media| Crypto Guide
View full text